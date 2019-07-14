Margaret Veronica

McGillicuddy

June 24, 1959 -

July 13, 2019

Columbus, GA- Margaret Veronica McGillicuddy passed away surrounded by family and friends at Columbus Hospice on July 13th, 2019. She was 60 years old. Margaret was born at Fort Benning, GA June 24th, 1959 to Col (USA Ret) Cornelius McGillicuddy and Katharine Ann McGillicuddy. Margaret, or Mags as she was known to others, grew up as a military brat moving from Fort Benning to Fort Bragg NC, Germany, Virginia, Rhode Island and back to Fort Benning in 1972. She graduated early from Pacelli High School in the Summer of 1976 and then attended and graduated from George Mason University in 1983. Margaret was a prolific writer of short stories and was an accomplished and published author. Margaret was quick with a smile, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great conversationalist. She was an avid Star Trek fan and liked to attend Star Trek conventions with her fellow "Trekkies". She blessed us all with knitted afghans, her wonderful letters and her ability to tell a story.

Margaret is survived by her brother Neil (Liz) from Cheney, WA, her sister Katharine Rhone (Joe) from Phenix City, AL, and her brother Paul (MaryJo) from Ewa Beach, HI.

A celebration of life service will be held at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus on July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a burial to follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Family will visit with friends on Monday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpusa.org .

To share fond memories and condolences with the McGillicuddy family please visit www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 14, 2019