Margaret "Molly"
Wadsworth
May 14, 1934-
February 19, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Margaret "Molly" Wadsworth, 85, of Columbus died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Columbus Specialty Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friend's form 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wadsworth was born May 14, 1934 in Birmingham, Al. daughter of the late Edward Albert and Katherine Latham McGuffey. Molly retired after 32 years as a surgery LPN with the Medical Center, was a founding member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church which later became St. Peter United Methodist Church. She loved to collect cook books and bake specialty cakes and cookies.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Wadsworth was preceded in death by her husband Billy N. Wadsworth.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin Scrivner and husband Reid and Ginger Hatcher and husband Harvey all of Columbus, Ga. seven grandchildren, Shelton Scrivner, Chris Scrivner, Wren Scrivner Dickens (Dan), Adam Hatcher (Kristi), Sandra, Joshua and Jessica Hatcher. 9 great-great grandchildren and her loving cat "Billy".
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2020