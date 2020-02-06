Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
4500 St. Mary's Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Esquibel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel Obituary
Margaret Wilkins "Nannie"
Esquibel
October 25, 1919-
January 31, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel, 100, passed on January 31, 2020, at Columbus Hospice. Funeral Service for Mrs. Esquibel will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the graveside in Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus. Pastor Andre Trofort, will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Margaret was born October 25, 1919, in Paris, TX to Elsie Atkins and Quincy Joe Wilkins, Sr. The family moved to Topeka, KS when she was 2 years old where she remained for many years. Margaret enrolled in the Topeka Public School of Practical Nursing in 1957. In 1958, she passed the Kansas State Board examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse and began working at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS. She continued her work at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS, from where she retired. Margaret was a faithful member of the College Avenue, Highland Crest, and Wanamaker Seventh-Day Adventist Churches in Topeka, KS , where she served on the Deaconess Board and was a member of the senior choir.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mike" Augustine Esquibel; a daughter, Betty Jeanne Esquibel-Neal; 2 grandsons, Daryl Stephen Neal and Brett DeWayne Neal, Sr.; a sister, Mary Francis Wilkins and a brother, Quincy Joe Wilkins, Jr.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Dorcelyn Esquibel-Miller, Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; 2 great-great-great grandchildren and 1 niece.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -