Margaret Wilkins "Nannie"
Esquibel
October 25, 1919-
January 31, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel, 100, passed on January 31, 2020, at Columbus Hospice. Funeral Service for Mrs. Esquibel will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the graveside in Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus. Pastor Andre Trofort, will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Margaret was born October 25, 1919, in Paris, TX to Elsie Atkins and Quincy Joe Wilkins, Sr. The family moved to Topeka, KS when she was 2 years old where she remained for many years. Margaret enrolled in the Topeka Public School of Practical Nursing in 1957. In 1958, she passed the Kansas State Board examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse and began working at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS. She continued her work at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS, from where she retired. Margaret was a faithful member of the College Avenue, Highland Crest, and Wanamaker Seventh-Day Adventist Churches in Topeka, KS , where she served on the Deaconess Board and was a member of the senior choir.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mike" Augustine Esquibel; a daughter, Betty Jeanne Esquibel-Neal; 2 grandsons, Daryl Stephen Neal and Brett DeWayne Neal, Sr.; a sister, Mary Francis Wilkins and a brother, Quincy Joe Wilkins, Jr.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Dorcelyn Esquibel-Miller, Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; 2 great-great-great grandchildren and 1 niece.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020