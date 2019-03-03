Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Fort Mitchell, AL
View Map
Margaretha Maria (Schmid) Parry


Margaretha Maria (Schmid) Parry Obituary
Margaretha Maria
(Schmid) Parry
December 27, 1930 -
March 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Columbus, GA – Margaretha Maria (Schmid) Parry was born on December 27, 1930 In Amberg, Germany to Emma (Kremling) Schmid and Johan Schmid. She married Donald Stanley Parry of Barre, VT on October 25, 1954 and moved to Columbus in 1955 where she resided until her passing on March 2, 2019.
She loved to travel, play Bingo and support her favorite team, the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed the Western and Hallmark channels and decorated faithfully and exuberantly for Christmas each year. She will be remembered best for her sense of humor, her devotion to her family, and her German potato salad.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. A Graveside Celebration of Margo's Life will occur Tuesday, March 5, at ll:00 A.M. in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL.
Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Marie Marshall and Anneliese Morris; brother, Hans Schmid (Sonja); husband, Donald S. Parry; children, Donald J. Parry, Robert L. Parry, Kenneth R. Parry, D. Michael Parry, Thomas W. Parry, and Virginia M. Parry-Morgan; grandchildren, Virginia M. Parry, Charity A. Cole, Robert L. Parry, Jr., Ronald Parry, Brittney Parry, Ashton Story, Sinclair Parry, and Scout Morgan; sons-in-law, Ted Lewis, Brian Bowers and James Morgan; daughter-in-law, Sandy Parry, several great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA, 31909. (https://columbushospice.com)
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
