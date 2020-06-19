Margery Jewell
Benton
June 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margery Jewell Benton of Columbus, GA, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Judy Hay officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907. The family will receive friends this evening, June 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. For those attending both events, social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed.
Mrs. Benton was born August 1st in Panola, KY, daughter of the late Brown and Hellen Walton Chrisman. She is the widow of CW4 (Ret.) Luther Buron Benton, Jr. They were married for 68 years. Mrs. Benton and her late husband owned and operated Portraits by Luther, where they provided photography services for countless families over the years. She loved to sew and do needlework. Mrs. Benton loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter and granddaughters. She was a woman with a kind and gentle spirit that will be cherished forever.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Mrs. Benton was preceded five brothers, James Edward Chrisman, William D. Chrisman, Wayne Park Chrisman, Mitchell Paul Chrisman, and Nelson Dee Chrisman, and one sister, Elisabeth Maxine Harrison.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lee Benton Cearley and her husband LTC (Ret.) William Tom Cearley; two granddaughters, Janda Lee Cearley Earnest and her husband, Kenny Earnest, and Rachael Lee Cearley Venagas and her husband, SGM Sergio Venagas; two brothers, Harry Glenn Chrisman and his wife, Barb, and Larry Gene Chrisman; one sister, Judith Lynn Nantz and her husband, Jay; one sister-in-law, Eva Benton Elam and her husband, Steve; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Benton, to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA, 31909, or visit, www.columbushospice.com.
To sign the online guest registry, or to share a favorite memory, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Benton
June 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Margery Jewell Benton of Columbus, GA, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Judy Hay officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907. The family will receive friends this evening, June 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. For those attending both events, social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed.
Mrs. Benton was born August 1st in Panola, KY, daughter of the late Brown and Hellen Walton Chrisman. She is the widow of CW4 (Ret.) Luther Buron Benton, Jr. They were married for 68 years. Mrs. Benton and her late husband owned and operated Portraits by Luther, where they provided photography services for countless families over the years. She loved to sew and do needlework. Mrs. Benton loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter and granddaughters. She was a woman with a kind and gentle spirit that will be cherished forever.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Mrs. Benton was preceded five brothers, James Edward Chrisman, William D. Chrisman, Wayne Park Chrisman, Mitchell Paul Chrisman, and Nelson Dee Chrisman, and one sister, Elisabeth Maxine Harrison.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lee Benton Cearley and her husband LTC (Ret.) William Tom Cearley; two granddaughters, Janda Lee Cearley Earnest and her husband, Kenny Earnest, and Rachael Lee Cearley Venagas and her husband, SGM Sergio Venagas; two brothers, Harry Glenn Chrisman and his wife, Barb, and Larry Gene Chrisman; one sister, Judith Lynn Nantz and her husband, Jay; one sister-in-law, Eva Benton Elam and her husband, Steve; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Benton, to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA, 31909, or visit, www.columbushospice.com.
To sign the online guest registry, or to share a favorite memory, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.