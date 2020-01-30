|
Port St. Joe, FL- Mrs. Margie Grimes Miller, 74, of Port St. Joe, FL, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1945 in Columbus, GA to Charles and Maggie Grimes. She was a longtime resident of Gulf County and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe. Mrs. Miller was a member and past president of United Methodist Womens. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bridge, golf and traveling with her husband. Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wayne and Tony Grimes; and a grandson, Derek Crumpton. She is survived by her husband of 55 yrs., John Lamar Miller, Jr. of Port St. Joe FL; one son, John Lamar Miller, III (Missy) of Tampa, FL; two daughters, Lee Miller Ernst (Bryan) and Vivian Miller both of Panama City, Fl; five grandchildren, John Lamar Miller, IV, Glory Beth Miller, Joe Ernst, Emily Ernst and Alison Crumpton; and one great-grandchild, Lucy Miller Cox. Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., EST, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holly Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Lentz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe Building Fund in memory of Margie Miller. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com, Southerland Family Funeral Home 1112 Ohio Ave.,Lynn Haven, FL 32444, 850-785-8532
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 30, 2020