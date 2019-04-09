Home

Margie Jones Shepherd


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie Jones Shepherd Obituary
Margie Jones
Shepherd
March 22, 1949-
April 6, 2019
New Albany, IN- Margie Jones Shepherd, 70, of New Albany, IN passed away on April 6, 2019. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with her care.
Margie was born on March 22, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia and spent most of her life there. She spent many years in the textile industry and retired from Easter Seals of West Georgia. Margie was also a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide Fan. ROLL TIDE!
Margie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Jones and father, Henry A. Jones.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael (Leann) Carter and Jerry D. Shepherd; granddaughter, Elizabeth (David) Olin; sister, Evelyn Seats; brother, William Otis (Kellie) Jones; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
