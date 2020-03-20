Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
Burial
Following Services
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Margie Ree Casey


1929 - 2020
Margie Ree Casey Obituary
Margie Ree
Casey
December 7, 1929-
March 17, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Margie Ree Casey, 90 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Hank Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Casey was born December 7, 1929 in Coffee County, Alabama; daughter of the late James and Vannie Mills Bowers. She is a charter member of Golden Acres Baptist Church and was retired from JC Penney after 34 years of service. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Casey and her sister, Glennie.
Survivors include her son, Mike Casey and his wife, Carmen, daughter, Connie Goff and husband, Gary; two grandchildren, Kasey Munoz, Chris Casey and wife Jamie; four great grandchildren, Justin, Braxton, Reece and Cole; brother, Royce Bowers and wife Mary and sister, Betty Crow and husband, Larry and many other relatives and friends.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020
