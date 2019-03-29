Home

Margie Slayton Shoaf


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie Slayton Shoaf Obituary
Margie Slayton
Shoaf
December 14, 1921-
March 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Margie Slayton Shoaf, 97, of Columbus GA died at home March 28, 2019. She was born in Phenix City, AL on December 14, 1921. Margie lived most of her life in Columbus, GA. She was a book keeper for J.C. Penny for over 20 years and worked for AFLAC part time until she was almost 80 years old.
She was pre-deceased in death by; her daughter, Sheila Reynolds; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by; two daughters, Carla Cooper and Margie Grosser; one son in-law Louis Grosser and eight grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service at Parkhill Cemetery.
She was well loved and will be dearly missed.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
