Margot M.

Dauer

October 26, 1951-

July 16, 2019

Hamilton, GA- Margot M. Dauer passed to the other side under a full moon on July 16th 2019. She and her husband Michael Dauer moved to Pine Mountain nearly two decades ago and Margot was overjoyed by the community that welcomed her. She soon became the heart and soul of the Emporium Antique Market and had customers who quickly became dear friends, always stopping by on their way through. She also enjoyed teaching at the local alternative school, where she would share her love of learning and books. An avid reader and art enthusiast, Margot had a creative mind which produced many beautiful poems and short stories.

Margot brought out the best in everyone she met - she genuinely wanted to know who you were, how you felt, and what she could do to help. She never sought the limelight, but if Margot was speaking, she drew in everyone's attention. She had an irreverent sense of humor and a live and let live approach, never afraid to poke a little light into a dark situation.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Michael Dauer; her cherished daughter Ashley Buchalter, and her brother George A. Meder. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 2pm at Striffler Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus GA 31907. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in Margot Dauer's name.

Fond memories and condolences may be left for Mrs. Dauer's family at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from July 24 to July 25, 2019