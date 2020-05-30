Marguerite (Marge)
Henly
July 11, 1922-
May 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Marguerite (Marge) Henly passed away at her home in Spring Harbor on May 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Wayne L. Henly.
Marge was born on July 11, 1922 in Jerseyville, IL. She attended Millikin University. The Henly family moved to Carteret, NJ in 1957 after Wayne was promoted to postal inspector for the U.S. Postal Service. Marge worked as a bookkeeper for the Carteret Board of Education. Following Wayne's retirement in 1979 they moved to Columbus, GA.
Marge and Wayne were members of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was devoted to her family and never missed an opportunity to show their photos to anyone who visited. Marge and Wayne loved to video chat with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, some of whom lived as far away as Australia.
Survivors include her children, Jayne Antony, Janice Horwitz (Raymond), grandchildren, Julie McPhee (Eric), Brian Horwitz (Corina), Jennifer Antony, great grandchildren, Brandon, Meghan, Sadie and Lucy.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, services will be private. A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2020.