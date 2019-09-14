Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Maria Carter-Redmon


1948 - 2019
Maria Carter-Redmon Obituary
Maria
Carter-Redmon
January 20, 1948-
September 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Maria Carter-Redmon, 71, passed Friday, September 6, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. James Gant, pastor of Corinth Baptist Church, will be officiating. Ret. 1SG James Redmon, Sr. will be the eulogist. Mrs. Redmon was born January 20, 1948 to the late Herbert (HB) Carter and Mary Ellen Logan in Bristol, VA. She retired as a nursing assistant. Mrs. Redmon loved her family, singing and praising the Lord. She was the manager and founder of The Voices of Praise Gospel Group. Mrs. Redmon is preceded by her parents and her grandson, James (BJ) Francesconi. She leaves to cherish precious memories, her loving and devoted husband, Ret 1SG James Redmon, Sr.; her children, James (Tamiko) Redmon, Jr., Robynn (Johnny) Chavez, Teresa Francesconi; Melissa (Richard) Redmon; a sister, Teresa (Thomas) Brown; grandchildren, Alana, Chae, Nike, Taylor, Chance and Selena; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 14, 2019
