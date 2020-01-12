|
|
Maria F.
Laur
May 5, 1936-
January 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Maria F. Laur, 83, of Columbus, GA passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Main Post Cemetery. Rosary will take place Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00pm with visitation to follow until 7:00pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Mrs. Laur was born May 5, 1936 in Fuchsberg, Germany. She was educated in Germany and was a Master Baker. Maria married Hugh R. Laur on March 23, 1961, spending many cherished years together before his passing. She was a self-employed as a Store Keeper at Ray's Food Mart. During her life she served on The Council of Catholic Woman at St. Anne Catholic Church. Some of her hobbies included gardening, Knitting, and Crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Hugh R. Laur. Survivors include six children, Darlene Marlowe (Scott), Heidi Laur Dooley (Albert), Andrew Ray Laur, Carol Ann Long (Ricky), Linda Anita Laur, and Cindy Dee Manga and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations being made to St. Anne Community Outreach, Columbus, Ga. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 12, 2020