Marianna
Hubertz
January 30, 1922-
August 24, 2019
Holy Trinity, AL- On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Mrs. Marianna Hubertz of Holy Trinity, AL passed peacefully on her journey to the Lord, with family by her side.
Marianna was born in Grabatz, Romania to parents, Jakob and Sophia Geier. Marianna, the youngest of her siblings, met her future husband, George, in Germany after the war. She was a homemaker who raised her four children before starting her new career as the cafeteria manager at St. Peter Claver Mission (later renamed St. Joseph School), a career which lasted the next 33 years.
Marianna loved meeting new people and possessed a life-long thirst for knowledge. Upon retiring at age 76, Marianna continued in her service to God and community by preparing meals for seniors.
To her very close friends, of which there were many, she was simply known as "Mom". Marianna could never say no to any requests asked of her. She had a life-long passion of cooking and helping others. At age 80, her horizon expanded: she developed a strong passion for NASCAR racing that lasted throughout the remainder of her life.
Marianna was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Jakob and Sophia; her siblings, Josef, Margaret, and Jakob; and her grandson, Vincent. She is survived by her four children: Barbara Taylor (Rusty, deceased), Mary Collins, Gerald Hubertz, and Veronica Leach (Mark); 8 grandchildren: Shane, Catherine, Brittany, Max, Wesley, Chelsea, Natalie, and Mimi; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Holy Trinity, AL on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM (Eastern) with Father Dave officiating. Immediately following, Marianna will be laid to rest at the Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM (Eastern).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019