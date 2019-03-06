Marie B.

Benning

October 28, 1923-

February 26, 2019

Brooklyn, NY- Mrs. Marie Byrd Benning transitioned peacefully in Brooklyn, NY at the age of 95.

A daughter of the late Vivian and Hattie Hickey Byrd, Mrs. Benning was born in Cusseta, GA and was the wife of the late Lewie Benning, Sr. Residing in Brooklyn since 1961, Mrs. Benning was a retired sales representative for Mays Department Store, and was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Lewie, Jr., LeRoy and Dexter Benning, and nine siblings.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: five sons, Amos Benning (Michelle), Melvin Benning (Carrie), Willie Benning (Sarah), Calvin Benning and George Benning (Sandy); two daughters, Anne Dickens (Ronald) and Ida Mean (Harold); a daughter-in-law, Georgia Benning; one sister, Sophrania Ford; an aunt, Virginia Jones (Felton); a host of grand , great, grand and great great grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Benning will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Upatoi, GA with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary