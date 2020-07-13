Marie C.
McGhee
August 12, 1950-
July 10, 2020
Midland, Georgia- Mrs. Marie C. McGhee, 69 of Midland, Georgia died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery, Upatoi, GA. with Rev. Jeff Davis officiating, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Mrs. McGhee was born August 12, 1950 in Talbotton, GA, the daughter of the late D. W. Callier and Mary Taylor Callier. She was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield and a member of County Line Baptist Church, Upatoi, GA. Survivors include her loving husband, Rev. Walter McGhee, one daughter, Sherita K. McGhee, one brother, Henry Callier, one grandchild, Jasmine S. McGhee Chess (Brandon), one great grandchild, Ja'Laya McGhee, other relatives and friends.
