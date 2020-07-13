1/1
Marie C. McGhee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie C.
McGhee
August 12, 1950-
July 10, 2020
Midland, Georgia- Mrs. Marie C. McGhee, 69 of Midland, Georgia died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery, Upatoi, GA. with Rev. Jeff Davis officiating, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Mrs. McGhee was born August 12, 1950 in Talbotton, GA, the daughter of the late D. W. Callier and Mary Taylor Callier. She was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield and a member of County Line Baptist Church, Upatoi, GA. Survivors include her loving husband, Rev. Walter McGhee, one daughter, Sherita K. McGhee, one brother, Henry Callier, one grandchild, Jasmine S. McGhee Chess (Brandon), one great grandchild, Ja'Laya McGhee, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
County Line Bapt
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved