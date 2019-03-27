Marie

Hollis

February 3, 1928-

March 22, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Marie Washington Hollis transitioned peacefully on Friday at her home. She was 91 years of age.

The daughter of Miss Annie Washington, Mrs. Hollis was born in Charleston, SC and was a graduate of Burke Industrial High School. She was a member of Carver Heights Presbyterian Church and was retired following 20 years with the Muscogee County Schools as a Culinary Technician. Her last tenure was at Eastway Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Meldon Hollis, Sr., and one son, Ronald Hollis.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: five sons, Meldon Hollis, Jr. (Jenetha), Michael Hollis (Yvonne), Kenny Hollis, Virgil Hollis (Thomasina) and Cary Hollis (Debra); three daughters, Geraldine Hollis, Sandra Williford (Harold) and Laverne Franks (George); a beautiful legacy of seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; one sister, Earnestine Simmons; three nieces and one nephew, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Hollis will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carver Heights Presbyterian Church with interment at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA. Rev. Virgil Marshall pastor will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary