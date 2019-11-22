|
Marie Louise
Mitchell
October 27 1923-
November 19, 2019
Columbus, Ga- Marie Louise Mitchell, 96, of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jay Bailey and Mr. Joel Fitts officiating. Interment will be held in Oakhill Cemetery, Waverly Hall, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.
Mrs. Mitchell was born October 27, 1923 in Miami, Fl. Daughter of the late Angelo and Concetta Delcorio Pasquarello. She was a retired banking officer working for Barnett Bank and Bank of America. She attended Solid Rock Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Let's Dance Y'all in Columbus. While living in Florida, Mrs. Mitchell was a member of the Gold Coast Ballroom and the Bowling team in Ft. Lauderdale and was active with the Senior Citizen Community in Plantation, Fl. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Mitchell.
Survivors include her children, Connie Marie Fitts (Jack) of Columbus, Georgia, Linda Jackson (Bob) of Marietta, Ga., Pat Evans (Morris) of Vero Beach, FL., six grandchildren, Dana, Craig, Joel, Tracy, Keely, Carly and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2019