Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:45 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Marilyn Dethetre "Dee" Smith Gray


1941 - 2019
Marilyn Dethetre "Dee" Smith Gray Obituary
Marilyn Dethetre "Dee"
Smith Gray
March 10, 1941-
December 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Marilyn Dethetre "Dee" Smith Gray, 78, of Midland, GA passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby with a short prayer being said by Rev. Mike Reeves at 12:45pm.
Marilyn was born March 10, 1941 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Oliver LeRoy "Roy" and Kathryn S. Posey. She also lived in Rome, GA and LaFayette, GA for many years before returning to Columbus, GA in 2003. She was a woman of faith, some of her favorite things were cooking, antiques, and vacationing in Cape San Blas, FL. The thing she treasured most though was spending time with her family and friends.
Ms. Gray was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Donald D. Smith and Willard P. Gray; two children Kathryn "Kathy" Smith Missildine and Randy E. Smith; and one sister, Sylvia Annette "Ann" Posey Gentry. Survivors include two children, Stephen L. Smith (Terri) and Susan M. Gray; five grandchildren, Crystal Smith Wood (Bryan), Stephen Smith, Mandy Smith Johnson (John), Samantha Ellis (Holly), and Emerson Smith; one brother, LTC (Ret) Charles E. Posey (Rosita); six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the or a charity of your choosing. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019
