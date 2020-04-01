Home

COBB FUNERAL CHAPEL
2441 HWY 37W
Moultrie, GA 31768-8529
(229) 985-3704
Marilyn Plummer
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Culpepper Cemetery
Talbotton, GA
Marilyn Lee (Upton) Plummer

Marilyn Lee (Upton) Plummer Obituary
Marilyn Lee (Upton)
Plummer
July 2, 1958-
March 27, 2020
Moultrie, GA- Marilyn Lee (Upton) Plummer, 61 of Moultrie, GA died Friday March 27, 2020, at her home. A private graveside memorial will be held with the Rev Jim Emery officiating. Inurnment will be in Culpepper Cemetery in Talbotton, GA.
Born July 2, 1958, in Columbus, GA, she was the daughter of Leroy Upton, Jr., and Mildred June Collier Upton both of Talbot County, GA. Mrs. Plummer was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Her family remembers how she loved sewing, woodworking, and making crafts. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Daniel Christopher Plummer of Moultrie; daughter, Miranda Lynn Stamm of Talbotton, GA; granddaughters, Emily Marie McCormick and Charlee Nicole McCormick; sister, Jerri Dennise Brogdon of Talbot County, GA; nephew, Robert Benjamin Brogdon and Rachel of Talbot County; great-nephew, Robert Chase Brogdon, and many cousins and friends who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Wayne Upton and Richard Walter Upton, and her brother-in-law, Richard A. Brogdon.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2020
