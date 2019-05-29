Mrs. Marilyn Marie

Feagins-Jones

November 17, 1962-

May 22, 2019

Phenix City, Al.- The Homegoing Celebration will be on Thursday May 30, 2019 12:00 PM EDT at the Franchise MB Church , Dr. Raymond Cochran Pastor, and Rev. Timothy Reynolds Officiating. Burial will Follow at St. James MB Church Cemetery In Cottonton, Al. Visitation is today from 3-7 .

On November 17th of 1962 , Marilyn Marie was born to the late Elisher Feagins Sr. and the late Sadie Mae (Cliatt) Feagins. Marilyn attended the St. James MB Church in Cottonton, Al. Marilyn was a 1980 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, Al. and she worked as an educator in Phenix City: Mother Mary Mission, Westview and Headstart where she retired.

Crowell Park is where she grew up with her love of the last 24 years, husband Irvin Jones. In addition to her husband she has a special niece who was more like a daughter, Kandis Feagins-Marshall. Because of this relationship, Marilyn gained a son – in – law Rev. Jonathan Marshall, granddaughter LaBethany Feagins-Marshall and grandson Kennady Marshall.

On Wednesday, May 22nd of 2019 Marilyn was told to come up and sing in God's presence. Preceding her in death along with her parents was: her brothers; Elisher (Boot) Feagins Jr., Odell Feagins, & John Wesley (Mooley) Feagins Sr. & sister Julie Ann (Feagins) Owens. Those left to mourn the loss and celebrate the life along with her husband and his side of the family: mother – in – law Margarette Martin, brother – in – law Christopher (Anita) Jones & sisters – in – law Charlene (Bruce) Payne & Angela (James) Lipscomb are: her brothers, her sisters and sisters – in - love: Willie Rogers (Bill) & Adrene (Al), Lee and Juanita, Ricky & Rosa, Billy Morris & Teresa, McVivian (Shank) Feagins, Dorothy (Dot) Owens & Sabrina (Brent) & Marquis McCarthy, and the numerous nieces and nephews who will truly miss their Auntie. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary