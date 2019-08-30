|
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
at Lynne and Steven's home
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Lynne and Steven's home
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at Lynne and Steven's home
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marilyn Radoms Satlof
1927 - 2019
Marilyn Radoms
Satlof
1927-
August 27, 2019
Columbus,, GA- Marilyn Radoms Satlof of Auburndale, MA, formerly of Columbus, GA, August 27, 2019. She is survived by her cherished husband of 68 years, Melvin; beloved children Jeffrey Bedrick; Lynne Satlof-Karas and Steven Karas; Risa and Ross Werblin; and grandchildren Joel Karas, Jacob Karas and Michelle Moser Karas, and Aaron Karas; Emma Satlof-Bedrick and Yoav Karpenshif; Hannah Werblin and Aaron Fisher, Elana Werblin, and Joshua Werblin; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her treasured daughter Claire Satlof.
Born in 1927, Marilyn lived life with passion for all that she did and believed in. She loved sharing her wide knowledge of language and literature with her students at Columbus State University, from which she retired as a full Professor after more than 25 years in the English department.
Marilyn was active locally (in Columbus) in a number of organizations, including the American Association of University Women, National Council of Christians and Jews, and the women's groups of Shearith Israel Synagogue and Temple Israel. She was also on the board of the Wynnton Family Network and the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women. On a more global level, Marilyn was extremely proud of having been one of the few Georgia Democrats who campaigned for JFK when the state party refused to endorse him for President. Working with a small group of volunteers, she pitched a tent on the median strip of downtown Columbus to hand out campaign material.
All of Marilyn's passions and ambitions combined in the work she was proudest of—work to insure the continuity of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Marilyn was President of the local chapter of Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization, for multiple terms and served on the board for Southeast Region of Hadassah. Hadassah's emphasis on traditional Jewish values such as education, politics, and social justice (tikkun olam) were the values instilled in Marilyn by her parents and that she was determined to act on and pass down.
One of Marilyn's shaping experiences was as a camper at Camp Brandeis, an early Zionist summer camp, shortly before the creation of the State of Israel. As part of an overall deep family commitment to Jewish continuity, this one summer led to a multi-generational action across the South that epitomizes the power of Marilyn's actions and the legacy of her work. Marilyn was determined that her children would attend Zionist summer camps, and all of them proudly did —Camp Judaea and Camp Tel Yehudah, both then sponsored by Hadassah. As a "look-to" cousin for Jewish life in Columbus, though, Marilyn's influence moved beyond that of her own children and grandchildren and set a pattern for younger cousins and their families who have sent multiple generations of children to Young Judaea camps and to Israel, proving the power of the concept "L'dor va'dor," "From generation to generation."
Graveside services at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2605 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Friday August 30 at 2:00pm. Following the service, memorial observance will be at Lynne and Steven's home until 5pm, continuing Saturday night 8:00pm – 9:30pm, Sunday 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm, and at Risa and Ross's home Monday 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm, Tuesday 7pm-9pm, and Wednesday 7pm-9pm.
Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Hadassah. www.hadassah.org
May her memory be a blessing.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
