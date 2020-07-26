Marilynne Louise
Spear
April 24, 1938-
July 23, 2020
Columbus, GA
GA- Marilynne Louise Spear, 82, of Columbus, GA, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Columbus Hospice.
Due to the public health crisis surrounding COVID -19, a private funeral service was held 2:00pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 for family only at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment followed at Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Marilynne Spear was born on April 24, 1938 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Sherman H. Applebaum and Gladys Louise Applebaum. She attended and graduated from Athens High School and attended University of Georgia for two years. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a homemaker and worked in sales at Kiralfy's in Peachtree Mall for a few years.
Marilynne loved spending time with her family especially with her grandkids. She loved playing bridge with her bridge group. In her short time at the Oaks at Grove Park, she made many friends and enjoyed arts and crafts, movies, and getting her hair and nails done. She loved all the field trips to restaurants and shopping. Fried Shrimp was her favorite. She held a lifetime affiliation with the Columbus First Church of Christ Science. She never missed a service until she was unable to attend due to failing health.
She made and upheld lifelong friendships spanning decades. Once you were a friend of hers, you were a friend for life,
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward C Spear, her brother, Charles Applebaum, and her grandson, Bryan Kilgore.
Survivors include daughters, Kathy Averett (Butch) and Patty Kilgore (Buck), both of Columbus, GA, son, Eddie Spear (Debbie) of Columbus, GA, ten grandchildren, Jeremy Mathis, Wesley Mathis (Ashley), Kristin Kilgore (John), Will Kilgore (Kristin), Jack, Anne Marie, Bradley, Lilly, Henry, and Carleigh, great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caleb, Carter, Brody, Lexi, and Nicholas and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marilynne Spear may be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, GA 31909 or at columbushospice.com
.