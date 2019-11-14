|
Marion Golden
Green
July 12, 1921-
November 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Marion Golden Green, 98, of Columbus, GA died peacefully at Spring Harbor on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, Columbus GA. Visitation will be at Spring Harbor 2nd Floor Horizon Bay between 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th.
Born in 1921 in Imlaystown, NJ daughter of the late Walter Edward Golden, Sr. and Laura Sexton Golden, Marion graduated from Allentown High School in Allentown, NJ and Mercer Hospital nursing school in Trenton, NJ. Marion served in the Army Nurse Corp near the end of WW II.
Marion was wonderful hostess who loved visiting with friends and family and playing bridge.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Schulte Green, sisters Alda Hutchinson (Mount), Grace Sherrard (John), Alice Rose (Bill), and brothers Arnold Golden (Ella), Edward Golden (Millie), Donald Golden (Betty/Bonnie) and Carlton Golden (Marilyn).
Marion is survived by her daughter Cathy Driver (Wesley) and her grandson Tom of Midland, GA along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Harbor Employee Fund or to First Presbyterian Church, Columbus GA.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Spring Harbor Horizon Bay for all the love, support, and excellent care given.
