Marjorie Ann
Goodman Barr
July 15, 1928-
November 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Marjorie Ann Goodman Barr, age 91, was born on July 15, 1928 to Ione Goodman and Dewey Goodman in Columbus, Georgia. She spent her early years in Columbus where she graduated from Jordan High School in 1945.
In 1948, Ann married William A. "Billy" Barr, III and moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they resided for over forty years. Ann was employed by Delta Airlines as a reservation agent and retired after twenty years of service. She returned to Columbus with her husband who died in 2013.
Ann is survived by her only daughter, Sharon Barr Belz and husband Tim; granddaughter, Collyn; grandson, Matthew; and great grandsons, Will, Sam, and Wesley Floyd and James Belz.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Brad Evagelista officiating. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019