June 8, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mark Steven Brown of Columbus took his final bow on his 60th birthday, June 8, as he was surrounded by family and friends.

Please join us in celebrating a life well lived on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:30 at the River Mill Event Center with the Rev. Jimbo Albrecht officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mark was born and raised in Columbus. He was a multi-talented man and enjoyed the last 20 years as Vice President of Engineering and Construction with Valley Hospitality, overseeing new development and refurbishment.

Everyone who knew Mark has a story to share, a laugh out loud moment or a secret to hold. He was a man of integrity, strength and kindness that was engrained so deeply in his core that everyone felt his generosity and friendship as a treasure all their own, and that's how he wanted it. His many friends enriched his life beyond measure, and he treasured each one of them in deep, meaningful ways that only friends can know.

But it is his family that brought the light to his eyes and the joy of life to his heart. He stood as a pillar in our family for always being the one we could turn to for anything from plumbing advice or how to handle a personal situation. Always the good listener, he was able to take some of the sting of life and smooth out the edges, regardless of the magnitude, and always with humility.

Mark's greatest joy was the deep love and adoration of his children, Chris and Katelyn. Most recently, his Grandson Cooper added a new reason to keep Sunday dinner ongoing, he was beyond enamored. The pride he felt for his children was immeasurable, his love held no boundaries and his desire to teach them how to stand strong and true is evident in the adults they have become. Mark had a purpose driven life, one of service, of compassion and of devotion to others.

He will be deeply missed and will hold a very special place in all our hearts, always.

Mark is preceded by his father, Donald L Brown.

He leaves a loving legacy to his Mother, JoAnn Brown, his children, Christopher Brown (Jessie), Katelyn B. Bivens (Blake) and grandson, Cooper; Barbara A. Brown, mother of his children; brother, Don Brown Jr (Pat), sister, LeAnn Brown, sister, Sue B. White (Vic); nieces and nephews Jaime Brown (Nick), Justin Brown (Jenny), Conner Kees, Meghan W. Garrett (Kelly), Matt White (Angel), Mitch White (Robin), and devoted friends, Brian and Kim Plemmons and his Valley Hospitality Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Harris County Humane Society in his honor.

