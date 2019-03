Mark Stewart

Aaron

July 19, 1974-

February 26, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Mark Stewart Aaron, 44 of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House, surrounded by family.

A private memorial will be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Mark was born July 19, 1974 in East Point, Ga. son of Nancy Scarlett Sanders of Columbus, Ga. and the late Richard Kirkland Aaron. He was a graduate of Kendrick High School and received a degree in Computer Technology from Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Mark was a computer genius. He had a passion and love for building computers, developing computer programs, and playing computer games. He also had a passion for cooking and enjoyed watching cooking programs and cooking for loved ones.

Other than his father, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jewell and Claude Sanders, great-grandmother, Ada Jordon Burkhalter, special cousin, Diane Green, and step father, Curtis Strickland.

Survivors include his mother Scarlett Sanders of Columbus, Ga., beloved cousins, Connie and Fred Crowe of Ramer, Al. Heath (Dana)Crowe and Ella Kate of Salem, Al., Heather (Dan)Parenteau and Austin, Jace, Zac, Jud of Wax Haw, N.C., Sanford (Beth) Green of Waverly Hall, Ga., Susan (Jim) Lee of Walnut Hill Fl., Lee Green of Union Springs Al., Keith Davenport, Larry (Anna Faye) Davenport, Bradley (Lisa) Davenport of Columbus, Ga., Errol (Susan) Sanders of Jasper Ga., Shane (Heidi) Sanders and Meridith Weitnauer of Atlanta Ga., and a final pat for Big Daddy, Smoker, Miss Kitty and Fluffy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Jiang, Dr. Suresh Nukala , the Rapid Response Team and Dr. Richard Ellis, Piedmont Medical Center 7th floor nurses Micah, John, and Yusuf, the retired teachers of Wesley Heights Elementary School, the nurses and angels of Columbus Hospice House for all their love and support during Mark's illness. "Death Be Not Proud" and as Mark would say: "Here We Go!"

In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Columbus Animal and Control Center 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907 or a favorite .

