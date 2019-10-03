|
Marlene L.
Rhymes
May 25, 1936-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Marlene Loretta Desmuke Rhymes transitioned home peacefully Friday at the Columbus Specialty Hospital. She was 83 years of age.
The daughter of the late Lamarr and Mattie Bright Desmuke, Mrs. Rhymes was born in Muskogee, OK. She obtained a degree in Nursing from St. Phillips Jr. College in San Antonio, TX, and was employed with Civil Services as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Martin Army Community Hospital, Ft. Benning, GA. She retired from the medical field following 27 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served with the Choir, as a Missionary and was a former president of the Matrons Ministry. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Austin Brown, Muriel Desmuke, Ruby J. Caldwell, Harlean Desmuke, John Brown and Louise Brown. Survivors include: her husband of 60 years, MSG (Ret) Clarence J. Rhymes, Jr.; four children, Dr. Varita E. Suitt (Col. Ret.) Thomas W., Michael L. Rhymes, Deborah Lynn Austin (Evert II), and Clarence Rhymes III; eight grandchildren, T'Leatha R. Suitt-Johnson (Arthur), Dr. Thomas P. Suitt (Brittany), Steven T. Austin, Theresa E. Robertson (Jordan), Alexis B. Lundie (Christopher), Shalonda Daniels, Lucia Gillus and Calvin J. Rhymes; seven great grandchildren, three sisters, Joyce E. Hornbeak, Verna M. Palmer (J.C.) and Teresa Desmuke-Ross; two sisters-in-law, Irene White and Patricia Rhymes; a devoted caregiver, Tiffany Rodriguez; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Rhymes will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where Pastor David Stallion will officiate. The interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is today, Thursday 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019