Marlene
McCray
November 29, 1950-
February 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Celebration of Life service for Marlene Constance (Connie) McCray will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Sightseeing Chapel, 6531 Way Avenue, Cusseta, GA, Rev. Reginald Wade, Eulogist. Viewing Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Wake 5:00-7:00 p.m., Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Connie grew up in Columbus and was a 1968 graduate of Carver High School. She was a loving mother to Amethyst Wanita Vinson and devoted grandmother to Adrian Wilson, Darian Vinson, Talencia Vinson, Dequantae Thomas, Quartisha Thomas, and Kaodeshia Thomas, and doting great grandmother to Raaelyn Thomas; and a proud sister to Alberta Ector, Melvin McCray, Geraldine Wade, Lester McCray, Cheryl (Tina) McCray, Jacquis McCray, Michael McCray, Gregory McCray, Donald McCray and Ramon McCray. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Please send flowers to Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Mary's Road. Funeral services-Dexter T. Sims Mortuary.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020