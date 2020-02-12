Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Sightseeing Chapel
6531 Way Avenue
Cusseta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene McCray


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene McCray Obituary
Marlene
McCray
November 29, 1950-
February 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Celebration of Life service for Marlene Constance (Connie) McCray will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Sightseeing Chapel, 6531 Way Avenue, Cusseta, GA, Rev. Reginald Wade, Eulogist. Viewing Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Wake 5:00-7:00 p.m., Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Connie grew up in Columbus and was a 1968 graduate of Carver High School. She was a loving mother to Amethyst Wanita Vinson and devoted grandmother to Adrian Wilson, Darian Vinson, Talencia Vinson, Dequantae Thomas, Quartisha Thomas, and Kaodeshia Thomas, and doting great grandmother to Raaelyn Thomas; and a proud sister to Alberta Ector, Melvin McCray, Geraldine Wade, Lester McCray, Cheryl (Tina) McCray, Jacquis McCray, Michael McCray, Gregory McCray, Donald McCray and Ramon McCray. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Please send flowers to Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Mary's Road. Funeral services-Dexter T. Sims Mortuary.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -