Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Ross Chapel AME Zion Church
Hurtsboro, AL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Rev. Marshall Dent


1934 - 2019
Rev. Marshall Dent Obituary
Rev. Marshall
Dent
August 1, 1934-
October 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Rev. Marshall Dent, 85, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, October 4, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST), Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ross Chapel AME Zion Church in Hurtsboro, AL with Dr. James Cobb, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Marshall Dent was born on August 1, 1934 in Hurtsboro, Alabama to the late Albert Dent and the late Katie Ross Dent. Rev. Dent was a faithful member of Ross Chapel A.M.E Zion Church.
His survivors include Dennis (LaKiesha) Dent, their children Alanah Dent and Dennis Dent, Jr.; sister, Frankie Benton; sister-in-law Rosetta Dent; special friend, Charles James and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019
