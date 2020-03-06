|
Martell Rashea
Robinson
July 27, 2001-
February 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Martell Rashea Robinson, 18, transitioned his life Friday, February 28, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 3:00 pm at North Highland Church, 7300 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA with Minister Kuturi Edwards as eulogist. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a Family Hour from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Robinson was born to Rashea Robinson and Amber Bult on July 27, 2001 in Yankton, SD. He was a 2019 graduate of Northside High School in Columbus, GA and a current student at the University of Georgia majoring in Pre-Medical and Pre-Law. Mr. Robinson enjoyed playing basketball, football and spending time with his friends and family. Those who knew him loved him. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Leona Robinson; his birth parents, Rashea (Carrie) Robinson and Amber (Stewart) Bult; his siblings, Keyonn Robinson, Ka-Shawn Robinson, Donte Robinson, Jasmine Robinson, Ronnie Bol, Jaedyn Sandhurst and Wyatt Bult; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020