Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
3242 Dames Ferry Road
Forsyth, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Grier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Grier


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann Grier Obituary
Martha Ann
Grier
October 10, 1954-
January 11, 2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Our beloved mother and dear friend Martha Ann Brown Grier was born on October 10, 1954 and departed this life from the complications of Lung Cancer on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with her children and loved ones near. In Columbus, Georgia she was a dedicated Special Education and Substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School District until diagnosed with Lung Cancer. She leaves to continue celebrating her life three children Mariana Grier-Duhe, Harry Grier Jr., and Tondalaya Grier, as well as her mother-in-law Carrie McBurrows ; sisters Nancy J. Brown, Jennifer Renia Brown, Karen Underwood-Groover, and her brother Richard McEachern, along with her aunt, Dr. Asberine Alford (David Alford), great-aunt, Evangelist Victoria Bullard, eight beloved grandchildren, and three adorable great-grandchildren. Family and Friend viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 at 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church 3242 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 and promptly begins at 11:00 a.m.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth, GA
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -