Martha Ann
Grier
October 10, 1954-
January 11, 2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Our beloved mother and dear friend Martha Ann Brown Grier was born on October 10, 1954 and departed this life from the complications of Lung Cancer on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with her children and loved ones near. In Columbus, Georgia she was a dedicated Special Education and Substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School District until diagnosed with Lung Cancer. She leaves to continue celebrating her life three children Mariana Grier-Duhe, Harry Grier Jr., and Tondalaya Grier, as well as her mother-in-law Carrie McBurrows ; sisters Nancy J. Brown, Jennifer Renia Brown, Karen Underwood-Groover, and her brother Richard McEachern, along with her aunt, Dr. Asberine Alford (David Alford), great-aunt, Evangelist Victoria Bullard, eight beloved grandchildren, and three adorable great-grandchildren. Family and Friend viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 at 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church 3242 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 and promptly begins at 11:00 a.m.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth, GA
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020