Martha Ann
Hollis Howard
November 26, 1938-
October 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Martha Ann Hollis Howard,80, transitioned home peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence in Columbus, GA.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Howard will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus,GA. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m..
Mrs. Howard was born November 26, 1938 in Columbus, GA, to the parentage of the late Magnolia Davis Hollis and Thomas Jefferson Hollis. She was a 1957 graduate of Spencer High School. She was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Columbus, GA.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by two siblings, Roy Douglas Hollis and Thomas Jefferson Hollis, Jr..
Survivors include, a loving and devoted husband, Luke C. Howard; one son, Anthony Bush; one daughter, Priscilla Howard; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren: two sisters, Willene Evans and Euradell(Mitch)Fears; one god-daughter; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 31, 2019