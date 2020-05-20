Martha AnnSchumanFebruary 22, 1930-May 17, 2020Upatoi, GA- Our cherished mother Martha Ann Butler Schuman passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia with her loving family beside her.Martha was born at home in Chadbourn, NC to Elizabeth Bertram Yates Butler and Henry Floyd Butler, the second of four children. Because her birthday was February 22, she was named Martha in honor of George Washington's wife. Martha was richly blessed growing up in a closely knit family and farm community of relatives and friends who all played a vital role in developing Martha's fine character and values. She was a devoted daughter who deeply loved her family and home.In 1948 Martha graduated from Chadbourn High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Bible study club, as well a member of a local singing group, the Boogie Chasers, who performed on local radio. She forged long lasting friendships and happy memories during those special school days. Upon graduation, Martha and her best friend/cousin Mary Ellen Yates together embarked on a nursing training program at Highsmith Hospital in Fayetteville, NC from which they both graduated in 1951. While attending Highsmith, Martha met the love of her life, the dashing soldier Bud Schuman, who would become her husband of 52 years. Together they raised a family of three girls and shared an adventurous military life with Bud earning his wings and serving as an army aviator for most of his 30 year career.The Schuman family began in North Carolina, then moved to Kansas where Bud survived a tragic helicopter crash, bolstered by the unfailing devotion of his Martha. Then it was off to Alaska for 3 years, a wonderful experience that Martha always said was their best army assignment ever. In 1961, the family moved to Ft Benning, Columbus Georgia, then to Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, AL from '64-'66, and back to Ft Benning in '66. During 1963 and again in 1967, Martha was a Vietnam War wife, keeping the home fires burning while raising their three daughters. Martha and Bud retired in Columbus for the remainder of their lives.Over the years, Martha worked as a registered nurse in many capacities until her retirement in the 1980's. She was loved by her coworkers and respected as a skilled and compassionate nurse. For many years she was a member of the Upatoi Methodist Church and also the DAR. Martha was an exceptional cook and homemaker, known for her taste in decorating and beautiful gardens. She was an amateur naturalist with a wealth of information about flora and fauna. She loved animals, especially her backyard creatures and even kept a bat house for some time. Martha had a warm and generous sense of humor, often laughing at herself as she amused her family with some of her famous "word creations".Martha was fortunate to have traveled quite a bit in her life, visiting the Far East, Hawaii, the Caribbean, England, and about 20 of our United States.Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband Ronda "Bud" Schuman in 2002, her precious daughter Ronda Lynn Schuman in 2014, and loving parents Bertram and Floyd Butler, as well as a brother and sister who died in early infancy.Martha is survived by her devoted daughters Valda Ellis (Kevin) of Upatoi, Ga, Teresa Silverman (Gerry) of Poughkeepsie, NY, her cherished brother Charles Butler of Chadbourn NC, her beloved niece Gail Hayes (Keith) of Chadbourn, NC, as well as many treasured nieces and nephews in both the Butler and Schuman families.Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 24 at Worthington Funeral Home, Chadbourn NC with visitation from 1-2 pm and funeral services from 2-3 pm. A graveside dedication will follow where Martha will be laid to rest beside her dear husband and daughter at the Chadbourn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. While we will forever grieve and miss our beautiful mother, we know that on that fine and glorious day we will see her sweet smiling face and feel her welcoming arms. And surely the Lord will say to our Mama, "Well done, good and faithful servant."