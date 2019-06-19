Martha Barrs Jones

Columbus, GA- Martha Barrs Jones Robertson, 86, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Martha was born December 24, 1932 in Quitman, GA daughter of the late Paul Bentley Barrs, Sr. and Cora Brown Barrs. She received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Valdosta State College and completed Harvard University's Advanced Management Program in 1980. Martha began her career with the Nehi Corporation (now known as the Royal Crown Cola Company) in Columbus, GA. She held positions in quality assurance, scientific regulatory affairs, research and development, rising to the position of Vice-President of Research and Development in 1980.

In February 1985, she joined Coca-Cola USA in Atlanta, GA as Vice-President, Product Development and Scientific Regulatory Affairs. Martha retired from her position as Vice-President and Director of Quality Assurance and Research, Coca-Cola USA in February 1993 and married her husband, Phil.

She has been active in a number of professional organizations, including the United Way Campaign, Kidney Foundation, Pilot Club and Easter Seals Campaign.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin "Phil" Robertson and two brothers, Paul Bentley Barrs, Jr. and James Dixon Barrs.

Survivors include her brother, W.J. Barrs (Eileen) of Columbus, GA, nieces and nephews, Jim Barrs (Lynn), Brad Barrs (Jenny), Becky Kenimer (Guy), Andrew Barrs, Jeff Barrs (Vicki), Julie Barrs, Paul Bentley Barrs, III and Linda Barrs, step-children, Carole Smith, Martin Phillip Robertson, III, Michael Robertson and Creek Katherine Harris, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her devoted and loving caregivers, Infini Shaw, Courtney Butler, Sandra Smith, Dee Frison, and Keshia Jolly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

