Martha Chestnut Hand
1944 - 2020
Martha Chestnut
Hand
January 23, 1944-
May 25, 2020
Columbus , GA- A funeral service for Martha Chestnut Hand, 76, of Columbus, GA (formerly of Opelika, AL) is Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am CDT at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. Mike King officiating. A private burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5-7 pm CDT at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hand was born January 23, 1944 in Lee County, Alabama and went to be with her Lord on May 25, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. She was known for her cheerful service to her family, friends, and church. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Opelika for many years where she served in many leadership positions and was a member of the Eunice Sunday School Class.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis Q. and Myrtice H. Chestnut; brothers Lewis Q. Chestnut, Jr. and Harold Q. Chestnut. She is survived by her loving husband Carl A. Hand; her children, Mark A. Hand and Lynn H. (Jim) Story; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Anest, Michael (Danielle) Story, and Hayley (Chase) Childs; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Anest and Oliver Story; brothers, Lamar Chestnut and Paul (Olita) Chestnut; sisters Daphne (George) Faulkner and Rosemary (Jim) Ely; a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church in Opelika, AL or Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus, GA.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
www.jeffcoattrant.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
