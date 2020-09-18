1/
Martha Frances Richards Dedwylder
1922 - 2020
Martha Frances Richards
Dedwylder
October 14, 1922-
September 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Martha Frances Richards Dedwylder died peacefully at her home in Spring Harbor on September 17 . She was born October 14,1922 in the Columbus home of her parents, Burchie Aldridge and James Ralph Richards. She and her sister Memory were reared in the family home on Blandford Avenue in the Overlook neighborhood. She attended Wynnton school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1939. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University in 1943, remaining in Durham, North Carolina to serve on the Dean's Staff in Aycock House at Duke. She took her first job at Morgan Guaranty Trust in Manhattan, and later earned her Master's degree from Teacher's College of Columbia University in 1948. After touring Europe with Duke friends in 1949, she returned to Columbus as an elementary school teacher at Waverly Terrace Elementary School. In 1955, she married Rozier T. Dedwylder, who would become a noted Columbus architect and civic leader. Together they reared their two sons in the family home designed by her husband on Lookout Drive. In 1968, she returned to her career in education as a guidance counselor at Richards Junior High School. Through the 1970s, she served as guidance counselor at Jordan High School. A devoted mother, she remained an engaged community leader who was active socially, civically, philanthropically, and politically. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church altar guild, the Junto Literary Club, the Junior League of Columbus, and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. She served as president of the St. Francis Hospital Auxilliary. She was an ardent volunteer serving the community with Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry. She was a lifelong student who pursued her desire to improve her fertile mind well into her nineties. She was a loyal friend who was beloved as much for her kind and generous grace as for her enduring and contagious happy spirit. She enjoyed travel, gardening, and contemplative solitude, especially at her country retreat on Lake Harding. Above all she was devoted to her family, and serves as eternal inspiration and example to those who survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, Rozier T. Dedwylder and her sister Memory Richards Martin. She is survived by her sons, Rosier D. Dedwylder M.D. of King George, Virginia and John Dedwylder of Columbus; her daughter-in-law Bitsy Caproni Dedwylder; her grandson John Davis Dedwylder; her granddaughter Elizabeth Rivers Dedwylder; her nieces Memory Martin Sawyer and Martha Martin Flournoy; and her nephew, Frank D. Martin Jr.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Linwood Cemetery at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 1st. Ave. Columbus, GA 31901, Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry 1120 Lockwood Ave. Columbus, GA. 31906, Or a charity of your choice.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Linwood Cemetery
