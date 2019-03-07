Martha J.

White

February 13, 1939-

March 1, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Martha Jean White transitioned peacefully Friday at Orchard View Nursing Home at the age of 80.

The daughter of the late S. T. and Annie Terry Varner, Mrs. White was born in Ellaville, GA and was a graduate of Ellaville High School. A military wife and the mother of three, Mrs. White was a dedicated homemaker to her family. She was a devout member of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she formerly served as a member of the choir, Missionary Society and PICCM. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Charlie, Johnny, Eddie and Sammie Varner, Marie Wilmont and Annie Reid. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband of 60 years, SFC (Ret.) James W. White, Sr.; two sons, Bobby J.White and James W. White, Jr. (Consuela); a daughter, Shirley W. Robinson; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; three siblings, Daniel Varner (Mae), Mary I. Stewart and Mary L. Townes; a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. White will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wynnton Hill Baptist Church where Rev. Michael Sherman is pastor. Rev. J. H. Flakes III will officiating. The interment ceremony will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary