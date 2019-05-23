Martha Jane

Pillow Hand

February 26, 1924-

May 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Martha Hand passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 21st, 2019 in her home.

A memorial service to celebrate Martha Hand's life will be held in the Porter Chapel at First Baptist Church in Columbus at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 25th.

Mrs. Hand was born at home on February 26, 1924, in Phenix, Virginia to Martha Jane and William Thomas Pillow, the youngest of five children. Her father died when she was young and she was raised on the farm by her mother and older sisters.

She pursued a degree in music and was working in Washington when she met the love of her life, G. Othell Hand, a young, energetic aspiring pastor who was immediately swept away by her beauty, quiet charm and beautiful spirit.

They established their first home in Louisville, KY where he completed his degree in theology. They moved several times in early years to serve pastorates in Richmond, Virginia, Jacksonville, Florida, and Hickory, North Carolina. A call to the ministry at First Baptist Church brought them to Columbus in 1962 with their two young sons, Kerry and Mark.

Throughout Dr. Hand's ministry and later career with AFLAC, "Miss Martha" as she was lovingly known, was always the loyal, supportive wife, mother, and homemaker. She let him shine in the spotlight while she ran the household and raised her sons and many, many pets! Her passion and love for animals assured their home would always have several furry (and sometimes slithery!) friends. Her keen sense of humor and love of a practical joke kept everyone laughing!

She often said some of her happiest years were spent in the mountains of North Carolina at their home in Blowing Rock, where the Hands entertained family and friends for many years.

"Miss Martha" loved her family, and was especially close to her sisters, Louise, Katherine and Dorothy. Her devotion and tender care of Dr. Hand in his later years was a testament to her strength and love for him. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Kerry and Donna Hand and Mark and Ashley Hand, grandchildren, David and Catherine Hand, Shay Byars, Heather and Craig Mandeville, Ryan Hand and Jonathan Conrad, and Justin Hand, and great-grandchildren Kenley, Reagan and Skyler Mandeville.

The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers who have cared for her in the last years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Columbus Hospice, or PAWS Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the Hand family at www.SHColumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2019