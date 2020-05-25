Martha Jane Youngblood
Stillwell
October 9, 1952-
May 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Martha Jane Youngblood Stillwell, 67, of Columbus, GA, passed away on May 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Martha was born on October 9, 1952, in Columbus, GA, to the late David Johnathan Youngblood and Bonnie Mae Townsend Youngblood. She was in the graduating class of 1970 from Jordan High School. She was a member of the Wynnbrook Baptist Church and the "Special Friends" Sunday school class. Martha loved all her friends from her Sunday school and looked forward to seeing them every chance she had. Mrs. Stillwell was involved with the friends at the Open Door Community Center Senior program. Martha was a special friend in spite of her health issues, she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bonnie Youngblood; her husband, James E. Stillwell; brother, Clyde D. Youngblood; sister Carol F. Smith. Martha leaves behind to grieve her passing brothers, William (Pete) Youngblood (Li) of Smyrna, GA, Forrest C. Youngblood (Glenda) of Seale, AL, Joseph J. Youngblood (Evelyn) of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Elsie Youngblood West of Fortson, GA and many much loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wynnbrook Baptist Church Special Friends class. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2020.