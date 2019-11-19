|
Martha June
Donaldson
November 7, 1939-
November 16, 2019
Fort Mitchell, AL- Martha June Donaldson, 80 of Fort Mitchell, Alabama passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Riverdale Cemetery, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Donaldson was born November 7, 1939 in Rome, Georgia; daughter of the late Clarence W. and Mamie Lynch Cain. She was a postal clerk for a few years at the Fort Mitchell Post Office, but most of her life she was a homemaker. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Donaldson and her brother, Vernon Cain.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Donaldson Davenport of Eufaula, AL, Penny Donaldson Grogg of Phenix City, AL, and Patricia Donaldson Stern; also her sisters, Cynthia Cole of Belleville, IL, Bonnie Cain of Carrollton, GA, grandchildren, Adam Davenport of Headland, AL, Robert Davenport of Auburn, AL, Paul Grogg Of Phenix City, AL, Kelly Ables and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 19, 2019