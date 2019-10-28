|
|
Martha King
Cunningham
October 7, 1931-
October 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Martha King Cunningham went to be with her Lord, peacefully passing away on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after bravely and cheerfully facing numerous physical ailments over the past several years. Born on October 7, 1931, she was a proud, lifelong resident of Columbus, Georgia.
Martha attended public schools in Columbus until finishing her secondary education in Washington, D.C., at Holton Arms School, and later attended the University of Georgia. While in Athens, Martha joined the Delta Upsilon chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority on February 2, 1951, where she was renowned for her jitterbug dancing and outgoing demeanor. She graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1957, Martha returned home to Columbus where she would be involved in promoting the arts and education for the next sixty years.
Martha's friends spanned all generations as young and old alike loved her company. Her wit and vivacious personality won her many devoted friends whether through playing bridge, church activities or volunteering whenever needed. Her devotion and dedication to educational projects and support of community needs were a driving force in her life and the foundation for her lifelong friendships and associations.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Irwin King and Martha Rogers Brooks King, and her younger sister, Mary Matilda King Smalley. She is survived by her two beloved children, William J. Cunningham, Jr. and Brooks Cunningham Dykes, and her three grandsons, Eugene Thompson Dykes III, William Brooks Dykes, Nathan King Dykes, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Martha's lifelong church home, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31st from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the home of Brooks Cunningham Dykes, in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Luke UMC for Naomi's Village or restoration of the fountain garden area.
Fond Memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com for the Cunningham family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019