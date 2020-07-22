1/1
Martha Louise Williams
1952 - 2020

Martha Louise
Williams
May 29, 1952-
July 17, 2020
Box Springs, Georgia- Mrs. Martha L. Williams was born on May 29, 1952 to the late Ozella Monds. She departed this life on July 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Martha was the epitome of a great wife, mother, grandmother, relative and friend. She was a humble housewife that guaranteed everyone whom crossed her steps was taken care of to the fullest.
Besides her mother, Martha is preceded in death by several siblings: Albert Hatchett, Ida King, Tommy Hatchett and Willie Hatchett.
Her memories will be cherished by her devoted husband: Sterling Williams; children: Ronhdy Williams and Windy Williams; grandchildren: Contessa Williams, Juan Williams-Barrier, Monica Woodley, Ja'Myia Williams and Terrianna Williams; sister: Juanita Thornton; brother: Henry (Dorothy) Hatchett four sisters-in-law Juanita Hatchett, Maryann Hatchett, Shirley Latham and Lovie Griffin; one brother-in-law: Walter (Cynthia) Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2PM- 6PM at TFF-144 College Avenue Talbotton, GA 31827


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Terry Family Funeral Home - Talbotton
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Terry Family Funeral Home - Talbotton
144 College Avenue
Talbotton, GA 31827
(706) 665-1000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vicki Davis and Mary Russell
Friend
