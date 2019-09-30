Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Norris Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Mae Cannon Norris Davidson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Mae Cannon Norris Davidson Obituary
Martha Mae Cannon
Norris Davidson
June 19, 1936-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Martha Mae Cannon Norris Davidson, 83, of Columbus, GA. passed away peacefully Friday, September 27,2019 at Orchard View Skilled Nursing Facility.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 1:00 at 4702 Oates Ave., Columbus, GA, 31904.
Mrs. Davidson was born June 19, 1936 in Macon, GA. to the late Robert Lemuel Cannon and Nellie Grace Kemp. Her life was dedicated to her family, always placing them first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Bill, Robert, Ray, and sister Nell Roberson; and grandson Sonny Ray Loyd.
Survivors include her soulmate Wayne, daughters, Dianne Folds of Columbus, GA. Laura Norris of Nashville, TN. Denise Norris of Atlanta, GA.; her grandchildren, Joy, Misty, Adrian, Kristal, Misty, great grandchildren, Lindsay, Brayden, Gracie, Wyatt, Axel, Braiden, sisters-in-law Sue, Jo, Sonja, and many cousins, nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now