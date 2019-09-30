|
|
Martha Mae Cannon
Norris Davidson
June 19, 1936-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Martha Mae Cannon Norris Davidson, 83, of Columbus, GA. passed away peacefully Friday, September 27,2019 at Orchard View Skilled Nursing Facility.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 1:00 at 4702 Oates Ave., Columbus, GA, 31904.
Mrs. Davidson was born June 19, 1936 in Macon, GA. to the late Robert Lemuel Cannon and Nellie Grace Kemp. Her life was dedicated to her family, always placing them first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Bill, Robert, Ray, and sister Nell Roberson; and grandson Sonny Ray Loyd.
Survivors include her soulmate Wayne, daughters, Dianne Folds of Columbus, GA. Laura Norris of Nashville, TN. Denise Norris of Atlanta, GA.; her grandchildren, Joy, Misty, Adrian, Kristal, Misty, great grandchildren, Lindsay, Brayden, Gracie, Wyatt, Axel, Braiden, sisters-in-law Sue, Jo, Sonja, and many cousins, nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019