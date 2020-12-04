1/1
Martile Carter Hyneman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martile Carter Hyneman
October 7, 1926 - December 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Martile Carter Hyneman 94, of Columbus, Georgia died Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at Brooke Side Glenn Assisted Living.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Judy Hay officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. Hyneman was born October 07, 1926 in Chipley, Florida daughter of the late Doctor Brown and Gertrude Gussie Carter. She started her career working for W.C. Bradley Iron Works and later retired after 26 years as an Executive Secretary for Royal Crown Cola. Mrs. Hyneman was a charter member of Morningside Presbyterian Church where she served as the Choir Director and volunteered in all capacities at the church. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Hyneman was preceded in death by her husband Tom C. Hyneman, Jr. and her sister Joyce Carter Tidd.
Survivors include her children, Thomas C. Hyneman (Sherry) of Columbus, Georgia, Elissa Hyneman Ball (Earl) of Clifton Park, NY., Marty I Hyneman (Brenda) of Columbus, GA, Karen H. Brown (Charlie) of Plano, TX., 7 grandchildren, Carter Hyneman (Ashley), Blair Hyneman (Rosie), Molly Griffin (Eric), Thomas Ball (Kelsey), Lauren Pearson (Andy), Carson McDaniel (Charlie) and Karlie Brown. 19 Great-Grandchildren.
The Hyneman family would like to give a special thanks to Preferred Hospice care, Brooke Side Glenn Assisted Living and to Jeannin Smith RN for her exceptional care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved