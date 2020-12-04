Martile Carter Hyneman

October 7, 1926 - December 1, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Martile Carter Hyneman 94, of Columbus, Georgia died Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at Brooke Side Glenn Assisted Living.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Judy Hay officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia.

Mrs. Hyneman was born October 07, 1926 in Chipley, Florida daughter of the late Doctor Brown and Gertrude Gussie Carter. She started her career working for W.C. Bradley Iron Works and later retired after 26 years as an Executive Secretary for Royal Crown Cola. Mrs. Hyneman was a charter member of Morningside Presbyterian Church where she served as the Choir Director and volunteered in all capacities at the church. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Hyneman was preceded in death by her husband Tom C. Hyneman, Jr. and her sister Joyce Carter Tidd.

Survivors include her children, Thomas C. Hyneman (Sherry) of Columbus, Georgia, Elissa Hyneman Ball (Earl) of Clifton Park, NY., Marty I Hyneman (Brenda) of Columbus, GA, Karen H. Brown (Charlie) of Plano, TX., 7 grandchildren, Carter Hyneman (Ashley), Blair Hyneman (Rosie), Molly Griffin (Eric), Thomas Ball (Kelsey), Lauren Pearson (Andy), Carson McDaniel (Charlie) and Karlie Brown. 19 Great-Grandchildren.

The Hyneman family would like to give a special thanks to Preferred Hospice care, Brooke Side Glenn Assisted Living and to Jeannin Smith RN for her exceptional care.





