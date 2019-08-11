|
Helen Virginia
Sizemore Martin Abbott
October 11, 1931-
August 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- Helen Virginia Sizemore Martin Abbott, age 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will occur Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby with a Committal Service and burial at Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Brad McDaniel and Pastor Mark Brown will officiate.
Virginia was born October 11, 1931 in Macon, Georgia to her late parents Ruby Wraggs Sizemore and Hanson Gardner Sizemore. She was a faithful Christian and Life-time member of Second Pentecostal Church of God in Nankipooh, and currently attending Maranatha Baptist Church. Virginia was a performer, she love company and playing the guitar and singing old favorites. She liked her music loud and loved family gathering. She wanted to feed everyone and make sure they were happy. Virginia enjoyed telling stories about her youth and entertaining the children to which there were many. She taught her children to do the right thing (even when it wasn't easy), to go to Church and respect the Sanctuary. Virginia was always thankful for being blessed with all she had.
Other than her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by; husband Bruce P. Martin, Jr.; sons Cecil Ray (Butch) Martin, Kenneth Wayne Martin and Steve Daniel Martin; sister Shirley Hand; brothers H.G Sizemore, Jr, James Sizemore; Jim Sizemore and Julian "Snook" Sizemore. She is survived by her husband, Orrin Lee Abbott; daughters Sandra Martin and Regina (Ray) Reynolds ; sons Gary (Ana) Martin; Mark Martin, Randy Martin; daughters-in-law Shelia Martin; and Edna Martin; sisters Martha Frazier, Sharon Timmons, sisters-in-law Linda Sizemore, Joyce Sizemore, Leona Sizemore and Faye Sizemore; grandchildren, Michael Martin, Angela (Jeff) Eunice, Andrew Martin, Tony (Meme) Martin, Michele (Wayne) Cooper, Camille Martin, Tina Martin, Steve (Alicia)Martin, Jr., Kevin Shaun Martin, Brandi (Ben) Bailey, April (Brad) Hawkins, Stephanie Ayres, Dustin Martin, Lauren Martin, Kayla Marin, Kristen Martin and Austin Martin; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, other family members, and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Abbott family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019