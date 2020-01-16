Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Roller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Benjamin Roller Sr.


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Benjamin Roller Sr. Obituary
Martin Benjamin
Roller, Sr.
November 9, 1919--
January 12, 2020
Sharon, SC- Martin Benjamin Roller, Sr. was born on November 9, 1919 and passed away on January 12, 2020 in South Carolina at the age of 100. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends beginning at 2:00 PM until time of the service in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby.
Martin Benjamin Roller, Sr. was born on November 9, 1919 in Cedar Gap, Missouri to the late Laudie E. Roller and Grace Spain Roller. He faithfully served his country during World War II and the Korean War in the United States Army. Martin was the recipient of the Purple Heart during his service. He retired from the Army and settled in Columbus, Georgia where he was the owner and operator of the 7-11 store on S. Lumpkin Road. Upon retiring from his store, he traveled and later married Mary "Jean" Roller and moved to South Carolina.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary "Jean" Roller; his stepchildren: Beverly Joan Rich (Rick) of Sharon, South Carolina and Jackie Dawn Clack (Wayne) of Chester, South Carolina; grandchildren: Taylor Keith Gates, Heather Lunsford, Leigh Roller, Jason Boals, and Tracy Lynn Helfrich; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Martin was preceded in death by other than his parents, his daughter, Cynthia Dee Roller and step daughter, Patricia Jean Rich.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -