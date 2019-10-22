|
Marvin Edward
Moore
October 4, 1943-
October 20, 2019
Upatoi, GA- Marvin Edward Moore, 76, of Upatoi, GA died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church 3830 GA Highway 85 Ellerslie, GA 31807 with Rev. Jeff Parmer and Rev. David Helms officiating. Interment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery 13109 Hwy 85 Waverly Hall, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Marvin was born October 4, 1943 in Gadsden, AL son of the late Daniel Luther Moore and Nila Nolan Moore. His family moved to Harris County in his early years and attended Harris County schools. He worked in a number of positions. Marvin liked working with United Technologies, but his favorite was Real Estate. He began as a Realtor sixteen years ago, working in all areas of real estate. However, his favorite area was in Commercial Real Estate.
As a member of Bethesda Baptist Church, he loved to read, write, sing and be in church. He also liked being outside working and enjoying the beauty of God's creation.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Phillips Moore, two grandchildren, Hannah Parmer and Caleb Parmer, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions are made to Bethesda Baptist Church Building Fund 3830 GA. Highway 85 Ellerslie, GA. 31807.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 22, 2019