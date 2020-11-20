1/1
Marvin Thomas
1973 - 2020
Marvin Thomas
November 18, 1973 - November 11, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Marvin Thomas, 46, of Columbus, GA passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Colbert A.M.E Church with Pastor Robert L. Jackson, officiating. Visitation is Friday, November 20, 2020 from12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, inc.
Mr. Thomas was born November 18, 1973 in Columbus, GA to the late Henry James Thomas and the late Mary Dawson Thomas. He was a graduate of Russell County High School, member of Pure Holiness Church Seale, AL and was employed by Fold Pak. Survivors include his wife, Shannon Thomas; two step children Jadon Richardson and Ashia Richardson; one brother; Willie Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Colbert A.M.E Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
