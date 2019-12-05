|
Mary A.
Holmes
December 7, 1957-
November 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Mary Ann Holmes of Columbus transitioned home Friday at Piedmont Regional Medical Center. She was 61 years of age.
The daughter of Mr. Golden Holmes, Jr. and Mrs. Altha Ellison Holmes, Ms. Holmes was born in Talbot County, GA and was a graduate of Central High School in Talbotton, GA. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church in Tax, GA and retired following 40 years as supervisor at L&S Services at Ft. Benning. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Holmes.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include; her beloved sons, Mario T. Holmes (Kimberly) and Cordera T. Holmes (Tonika); five grandchildren, Jalen, Cameron, Caiden, Camden and Caisen Holmes; three siblings, Morris Holmes (Shirley), Betty Burgess and Caroline Giles (Harden); loving aunts and uncles, Earlene Neal (Larry), Betty Cole (Robert), Mandy Holmes, Ruby Holmes, Mary Parks (Willie), Louise Trice (Grady), John L. Holmes (Willie Mae), Bobby Holmes (Sandra), and Wilbert Holmes; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms Holmes will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 noon at the Progressive Chapel with burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Reverend Franklin Holmes will officiate. The visitation will be Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019